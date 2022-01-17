AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Raised to $60.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXS opened at $57.00 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.