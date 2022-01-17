Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.31.

NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $4.46 on Thursday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,356,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,446,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,420,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,392,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.