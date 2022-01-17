One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 73.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.