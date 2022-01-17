ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Dawson James downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.42. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $16.04.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the third quarter worth about $119,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 91.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

