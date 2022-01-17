Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90. Rallybio has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. On average, analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin Mackay purchased 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,504 shares of company stock valued at $202,440.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLYB. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth $73,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth $5,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth $40,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

