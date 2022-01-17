Reviewing GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) & Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy 78.23% 10.89% 5.58% GeoPark -16.02% N/A -1.03%

33.3% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and GeoPark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $1.26 billion 3.06 -$1.88 billion $3.02 2.20 GeoPark $393.69 million 2.09 -$232.95 million ($1.57) -8.60

GeoPark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Point Energy. GeoPark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Point Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Crescent Point Energy and GeoPark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 2 8 0 2.80 GeoPark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus target price of $8.81, suggesting a potential upside of 32.81%. GeoPark has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.15%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Crescent Point Energy.

Dividends

Crescent Point Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Crescent Point Energy pays out 3.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GeoPark pays out -10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Crescent Point Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and GeoPark has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats GeoPark on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

