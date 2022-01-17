$11.65 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will announce $11.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.20 million to $12.10 million. NeoGames posted sales of $14.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $49.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.90 million to $50.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $50.25 million, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $53.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.54 million, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth $47,045,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,711,000 after purchasing an additional 277,610 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 569,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 256,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 69,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluegrass Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

