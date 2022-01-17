Short Interest in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Drops By 33.1%

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the December 15th total of 42,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

NYSE:CAPL opened at $21.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $985.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.00%.

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 2,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 19,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $369,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $968,290 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.