Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Down 32.8% in December

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the December 15th total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $900,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 75.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 53,087 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.