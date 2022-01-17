Truist Securities Boosts Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target to $23.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of ESTE opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 71,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

