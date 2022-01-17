First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) PT Raised to $92.00 at Truist

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price objective increased by Truist from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.93.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $79.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.30. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

