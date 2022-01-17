Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Cut to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global cut shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to a positive rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $465.55.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $306.28 on Friday. Generac has a 12-month low of $243.21 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

