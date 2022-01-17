W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $536.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $536.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $481.58.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $504.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.7% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 27.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,605,000 after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

