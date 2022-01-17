Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Raised to $229.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective raised by Tigress Financial from $227.00 to $229.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.64.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $151.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,297 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.