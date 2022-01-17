Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.03.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $51.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

