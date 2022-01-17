Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.62.

DLTR stock opened at $130.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

