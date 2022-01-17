Barclays Trims Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Target Price to $45.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DAL. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.07.

Shares of DAL opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after buying an additional 3,425,850 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,439,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after buying an additional 1,358,120 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

