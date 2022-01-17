The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 5,429 ($73.69) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 4,555 ($61.83).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($69.23) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($62.98) to GBX 4,120 ($55.93) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($67.19) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,460 ($60.54) to GBX 4,700 ($63.80) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($74.66) to GBX 5,540 ($75.20) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,095 ($69.16).

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 4,457 ($60.50) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 11.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,053 ($55.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,232 ($71.02). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,576.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,618.95.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

