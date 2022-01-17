PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target Increased to GBX 770 by Analysts at Barclays

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 730 ($9.91) to GBX 770 ($10.45) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PAGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.50) to GBX 760 ($10.32) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.30) target price on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 648.33 ($8.80).

PAGE stock opened at GBX 618.50 ($8.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 644.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 631.31. PageGroup has a one year low of GBX 432.20 ($5.87) and a one year high of GBX 691 ($9.38). The stock has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27.

In other news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 17,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.57), for a total value of £111,497.70 ($151,347.50).

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

