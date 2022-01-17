Berenberg Bank Cuts Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target to GBX 620

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 660 ($8.96) to GBX 620 ($8.42) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:KMR opened at GBX 459 ($6.23) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 436.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 431.89. Kenmare Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 354 ($4.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 493 ($6.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £435.69 million and a PE ratio of 13.27.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

