Berenberg Bank Cuts Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target to GBX 620

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 660 ($8.96) to GBX 620 ($8.42) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
LON:KMR opened at GBX 459 ($6.23) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 436.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 431.89. Kenmare Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 354 ($4.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 493 ($6.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £435.69 million and a PE ratio of 13.27.
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.