Financial Survey: 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) vs. Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of 23andMe shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 23andMe and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 23andMe N/A N/A -$48.60 million N/A N/A Ascendis Pharma A/S $7.94 million 880.82 -$478.57 million ($9.30) -13.22

23andMe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

This table compares 23andMe and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 23andMe N/A N/A N/A Ascendis Pharma A/S -12,211.21% -50.72% -42.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 23andMe and Ascendis Pharma A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 23andMe 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 3 8 0 2.73

23andMe presently has a consensus price target of 11.50, indicating a potential upside of 122.01%. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus price target of $182.71, indicating a potential upside of 48.60%. Given 23andMe’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 23andMe is more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Volatility & Risk

23andMe has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

23andMe beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co. operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Sunnyvale, California.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

