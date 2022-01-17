Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Target Price to GBX 832

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 861 ($11.69) to GBX 832 ($11.29) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.54) to GBX 810 ($10.99) in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.67) to GBX 850 ($11.54) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.54) to GBX 760 ($10.32) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 835 ($11.33) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 814.22 ($11.05).

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 677.40 ($9.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.27. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 618.53 ($8.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 889.55 ($12.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 712.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 698.69. The stock has a market cap of £6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.58.

In related news, insider Mike Scott purchased 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 743 ($10.09) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($67,905.78). Also, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.80), for a total value of £526,098.24 ($714,128.19).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

