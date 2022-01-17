$334.60 Million in Sales Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce $334.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.70 million and the highest is $380.10 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $494.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OPK shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

