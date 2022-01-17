Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.49 Billion

Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will report $5.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.43 billion and the highest is $5.54 billion. Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $18.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.54 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.60.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after buying an additional 60,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after purchasing an additional 369,154 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $322.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.44. The firm has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

