Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.67.

NYSE:CTOS opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.45. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, insider James Carlsen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $101,048,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,500 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTOS. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,454,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

