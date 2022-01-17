Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Barclays

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.94.

Shares of CAT opened at $228.94 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $179.34 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.91 and a 200 day moving average of $206.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

