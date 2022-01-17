Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $54.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Chegg by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

