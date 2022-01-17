The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00.

CNP has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP opened at $27.61 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.