iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the December 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $11,240,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $491,000.

AAXJ opened at $84.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $79.80 and a one year high of $102.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

