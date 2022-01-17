Short Interest in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Expands By 47.4%

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AIQ opened at $30.03 on Monday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,973 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.67% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

