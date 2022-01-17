Short Interest in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Expands By 47.4%

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AIQ opened at $30.03 on Monday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
