ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.17.

NYSE:ADCT opened at $17.22 on Thursday. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. BioImpact Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126,492 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

