Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $5.41 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth about $95,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 356.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.