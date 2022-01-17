William Blair Comments on Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBCP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.79 million, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.12. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 162.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 214.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

