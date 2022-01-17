William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ICON Public in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $12.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.65. William Blair also issued estimates for ICON Public’s FY2024 earnings at $14.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $266.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ICON Public has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. ICON Public’s revenue was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 10.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 19.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

