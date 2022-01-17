Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for AT&T in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on T. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

