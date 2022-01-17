KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.83.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $93.81 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,734,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 649,712 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 73.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 230,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 369,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

