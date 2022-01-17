Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Financial Comparison

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sun Communities and Orion Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 1 6 0 2.86 Orion Office REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sun Communities currently has a consensus target price of $203.71, indicating a potential upside of 2.96%. Given Sun Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Orion Office REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sun Communities and Orion Office REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $1.40 billion 16.41 $147.45 million $3.28 60.32 Orion Office REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Office REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Communities and Orion Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 17.73% 5.76% 3.17% Orion Office REIT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Sun Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Orion Office REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities. The Home Sales and Rentals segment offers manufactured home sales and leasing services to tenants and prospective tenants of its communities. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

