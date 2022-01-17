National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) vs. DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Financial Review

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

National Health Investors has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares National Health Investors and DiamondRock Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $332.81 million 8.35 $185.13 million $3.13 19.36 DiamondRock Hospitality $299.49 million 7.00 -$394.38 million ($1.98) -5.03

National Health Investors has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Health Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.9% of National Health Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of National Health Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for National Health Investors and DiamondRock Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 0 3 2 0 2.40 DiamondRock Hospitality 0 4 3 0 2.43

National Health Investors currently has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.88%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.52%. Given National Health Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Health Investors is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Profitability

This table compares National Health Investors and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 45.92% 9.20% 4.64% DiamondRock Hospitality -91.48% -25.28% -13.44%

Summary

National Health Investors beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings. The company was founded by W. Andrew Adams in 1991 and is headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

