Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2022

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Analyst Recommendations for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.