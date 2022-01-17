Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

