Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RUSMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

RUSMF opened at $26.61 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

