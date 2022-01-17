Analysts Offer Predictions for Schlumberger Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Schlumberger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

SLB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Schlumberger stock opened at $37.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

