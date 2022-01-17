Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.51.

NYSE IFF opened at $145.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 118.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $109.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.24.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at $495,977,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% during the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,224,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

