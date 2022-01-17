Morgan Stanley Upgrades SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised SunPower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist reduced their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.29.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.02.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 22.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter worth about $1,150,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the second quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 15.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.