Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marcus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

NYSE:MCS opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44. Marcus has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $552.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.79.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that Marcus will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $38,700.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Marcus in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 334.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Marcus by 99,028.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

