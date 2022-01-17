ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRAY. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ViewRay currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $785.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.50. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in ViewRay by 3.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,403,000 after buying an additional 698,074 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in ViewRay by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,118,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,580,000 after buying an additional 212,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,717,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after purchasing an additional 266,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,733,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,439,000 after purchasing an additional 812,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,400,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 600,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

