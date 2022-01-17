Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Rating Lowered by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities lowered shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HYZN. began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyzon Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of HYZN stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. Hyzon Motors has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hyzon Motors will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight purchased 166,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,975,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

