TheStreet Lowers Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink raised Veeva Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $328.32.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $223.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.29. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $221.48 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total transaction of $740,361.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.