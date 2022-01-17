Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Raised to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $448.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $420.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $419.16.

NYSE:HD opened at $372.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $388.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $398.55 and its 200-day moving average is $357.68. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

