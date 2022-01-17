Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) versus Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Head-To-Head Comparison

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Polar Power alerts:

This table compares Polar Power and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -36.96% -27.73% -21.56% Microvast N/A -63.31% -24.50%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Polar Power and Microvast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Microvast 1 1 0 0 1.50

Microvast has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.45%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than Polar Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Polar Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Polar Power has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polar Power and Microvast’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $9.03 million 4.72 -$10.87 million ($0.48) -6.94 Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Microvast has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polar Power.

Summary

Microvast beats Polar Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.