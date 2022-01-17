Critical Analysis: Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) & Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Medicines $42.98 million 44.94 -$108.16 million ($2.37) -11.06 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.85 million ($0.86) -0.52

Allena Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Revolution Medicines and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Medicines 0 2 3 0 2.60 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus target price of $35.83, suggesting a potential upside of 36.72%. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 796.86%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Profitability

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Medicines -587.91% -26.76% -23.35% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -230.22% -126.49%

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Revolution Medicines on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Robert Gallotto and Alexey L. Margolin on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

